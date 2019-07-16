First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: No one lost final but there was crowned winner, says Kane Williamson after epic clash

England clinched ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy on boundary count rule after their final against New Zealand and the Super Over finished in ties.

Press Trust of India, Jul 16, 2019 13:25:13 IST

Wellington: "No one lost the final," New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said on Tuesday as his team tried coming to terms with the gut-wrenching defeat against England in the World Cup's greatest summit clash.

Cricketers, current and former, shared New Zealand's pain on losing the title on boundary count with many of them asking for a "serious look" into the rule, slammed as "absurd".

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: No one lost final but there was crowned winner, says Kane Williamson after epic clash

Kane Williamson reacts while waiting for trophy presentation after losing the World Cup final. AP

"At the end of the day nothing separated us, no one lost the final, but there was a crowned winner and there it is," Williamson told Newstalk ZB.

Widely praised for the grace with which he and his side accepted the defeat, Williamson said they had signed up to the rules that governed the tournament.

New Zealand lost to England at the Lord's on Sunday due to inferior boundary count (16 in 50 overs to hosts' 24) after both the regulation 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties.

"I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it (smiling)," was Williamson's first reaction when asked about the rule.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time.

"When sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know," Williamson, one of the finest gentleman playing the sport, said.

Opting to bat, New Zealand had put up a modest 241 for eight. In reply, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15.

New Zealand also ended at the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 13:25:13 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, England Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jos Buttler, Kane Williamson, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

