ICC CWC | Match 3 Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'No one in team believes in my bowling but I do', says India captain Virat Kohli in jest

He broke many a records with his batting but Virat Kohli, the medium-pacer, could have had a lot more than eight international wickets if his teammates believed in his bowling ability like he himself does.

Press Trust of India, Jun 02, 2019 21:31:06 IST

India's captain Virat Kohli during a training session on Sunday. AP

Kohli, albeit in a lighter vein, explained why he has not bowled inICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019, international cricket since December 2017.

"It was the during the ODI series in Sri Lanka (in 2017) where we had almost won everything, I asked MS (Dhoni) if I could bowl. Just when I was getting ready to roll my arm over, Bumrah (Jasprit) shouted from the boundary and said 'no joking around, it is an international game'.

"No one in the team believes in my bowling but I do. After that I had back issues and then never bowled (in the middle)," said the Indian captain in an interview to host broadcaster of the World Cup.

Kohli, however, still bowls in the nets, most recently in a practice session here earlier this week.

He has taken four wickets in ODIs and as many in T20s. He has bowled 163 balls in Test cricket but the wickets column remains empty.

The star batsman also shared an anecdote which shows that he has always taken his bowling seriously.

"I used to follow James Anderson's action when I was at the academy (in Delhi). Later, when I got to play alongside him, I told him about that story. We both had a good laugh over it," Kohli quipped.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 21:31:06 IST

