New Zealand opening batsman Tom Latham will lead a 13-man squad against Australia for a three-match World Cup warm-up series in Brisbane next month.
New Zealand had announced their World Cup side last week and nine members from that team will not be there in the warm-up series. Ross Taylor will be on county duties with Middlesex while others are in India for their Indian Premier League commitments.
New Zealand's Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in three-match warm up against Australia. AP
“It's an exciting challenge ahead of this group who I know will relish the chance to take on the Australians at home,” Cricket.com.au quoted New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen as saying.
“The matches will be a stern test and provide quality preparation for those players bound for England and a great opportunity for the rest of the squad to show their wares,” he added.
Australia are yet to announce their team for the warm-up series as well as the side for the premier tournament.
Three-match warm-up series will be played on 5, 7 and 9 May.
New Zealand XI squad: Tom Latham (c), Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Hamish Rutherford, Blair Tickner, George Worker and Will Young.
Updated Date:
Apr 12, 2019 17:03:21 IST
