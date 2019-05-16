Cricket has a number of cliches that get wheeled out at the start of any World Cup. South Africa always choke, Pakistan are unpredictable, and New Zealand are the dark horse. Despite these cliches being used regularly, they are not necessarily fair.

South Africa have been in a winning position and lost unreasonably once in a knock-out match. The other times that they have lost, it has either been something like a good individual performance from one opposition player or bad luck with a weather interruption.

Pakistan’s World Cup performances have almost always resembled their preceding three years fairly closely. In the five World Cups that they have had the worst winning record leading up to the Cup, they have had five of their six worst World Cup performances; and in the five with the best lead up, they have had four out of their five best performances. There have really only been two exceptions: In 1987 Pakistan did much better than expected and in 2003 they did much worse.

The term 'dark horse' is used to talk about a team that exceeds expectations. When New Zealand are called the dark horse, it is because the pundits never expect New Zealand to do well, but they always seem to. But again, as with Pakistan and South Africa, the success of New Zealand is actually quite explainable.

Over the past 11 iterations, the Cricket World Cup has had a variety of formats. Some have been a Super Eight, others a Super Six, some have had quarter-finals while some haven’t. But all of them have had some sort of preliminary match followed by some sort of play-off. And in almost every tournament, New Zealand has made it out of the preliminary stages. The only two exceptions were in 1983 and 1987, before most of the current team members were born.

No other team has made it through nine times. Australia and England both have passed the preliminary stages eight times, while India, Pakistan and West Indies have done it seven times each. The secret to that consistency is that New Zealand have almost always beaten the teams ranked below it in the World Cup, and normally beaten the teams given a similar rank. Only Pakistan have a winning record against New Zealand in first round matches, and New Zealand have never once lost a match to a non-Test

This trend of being the bully against the lower teams has continued outside the World Cups too. In the last four years, New Zealand have completed 28 matches against the five World Cup teams that have the lowest ICC ranking (Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan). They have lost just four matches and won 24, giving New Zealand a convincingly better record against those teams than anyone else. Of those four losses, one was played using a team missing all of New Zealand’s IPL players.

Against the top teams, however, New Zealand’s record is not nearly as good. They have lost 25 of their 40 completed matches since the last World Cup.

The fact that New Zealand are so clinical against the lower-ranked sides means that they will probably make the semi-finals again this World Cup. The fact that it struggles to match the top sides means that, yet again, they probably won’t go on to win.

Attempting to end the title drought will be one of the most settled line-ups in world cricket. While, like most teams, New Zealand have a couple of questions leading into the World Cup, the majority of the places are pretty much decided.

Martin Guptill will open with either Henry Nicholls or Colin Munro. Nicholls was preferred for the last half of the New Zealand home season, but comments made after the season by New Zealand coach Gary Stead indicated that he still considered Munro as the incumbent opener for the World Cup.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will be the next two, barring injury or some World Cup surprises. They have been the most consistent 3-4 pairing in the world over the past few years, and are unlikely to be messed with. Taylor has a good chance to be the top scorer at this World Cup, given his recent form. He’s one of seven players who have averaged more than 45 runs per match against World Cup teams (this is more useful for saying who will score the most in a tournament than runs per completed innings — the traditional calculation for batting average). Martin Guptill also makes this group of seven.

Numbers 5-8 in the order are somewhat less predictable, with a number of possible combinations, depending on who has been chosen to open, and the balance of bowlers that the coach/captain opt to go with. The most likely lineup would be Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner.

If Munro is opening, then de Grandhomme or Neesham misses out in place of Nicholls at 5 or 6, with Munro contributing some of the fifth bowler’s overs. If the pitch looks like it will turn, Ish Sodhi may come in for one of the all-rounders.

It would be a surprise if Trent Boult is not opening the bowling with either Tim Southee or Matt Henry. Boult tends to bowl better when he’s playing with Southee, but Henry has been preferred recently, and was a favourite of Stead’s as Canterbury’s coach. The third seamer will almost certainly be Lockie Ferguson, who has started to fashion a good record without needing the new ball.

The final member of the squad is Tom Blundell, who probably will not contribute to much more than the food bill unless Tom Latham gets injured.

Some of the selection decisions may come down to opponents and locations. The most notable examples of that are the matches against Afghanistan at Taunton and the West Indies at Old Trafford. Taunton has been recently dubbed “Tauntonistan” due to the amount of turn its pitch offers. It is possible that New Zealand will opt for Ish Sodhi in that match, while at Old Trafford New Zealand might choose to go with Tim Southee due to his history of regularly getting the dangerous Chris Gayle out.

New Zealand are not the favourites for this World Cup, and that’s fair enough. But they never are, and yet have always done well. They are a good enough team that if a couple of things go their way, they could win. And as Pakistan demonstrated in the last ICC tournament in England, If you get to the semi-finals, it’s possible to string together two good matches to win a tournament regardless of being the underdog.