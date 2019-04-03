First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand head coach Gary Stead believes upcoming tournament will be high-scoring

Gary Stead believes that bowling teams out at the World Cup rather than just restricting runs will play a key role in winning the matches.

Asian News International, Apr 03, 2019 17:44:46 IST

London: Gary Stead, the head coach of New Zealand which on Wednesday named their 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, believes that bowling teams out at the World Cup rather than just restricting runs will play a key role in winning the matches.

"You will have nine [other] teams who will all have slightly different ways of playing, the word is it will be a high-scoring World Cup as well, but the best chance with the ball is certainly if we can bowl teams out and be aggressive in that. Think that will be a critical factor," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Stead, as saying.

File image of New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. AFP

File image of New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. AFP

The Kiwis opted to give leg-spinner Ish Sodhi a go in the World Cup squad ahead of Todd Astle in the squad. It is unlikely that Sodhi will play many matches in the tournament as the team is loaded with fast bowlers and they can be given a more consistent run in the tournament as England pitches are more suitable for fast bowling.

Tim Seifert, the wicket-keeper batsman who had a good T20I series against India earlier this year was not named in the squad. It appears that his ability behind the stumps was as much of a decision maker as a broken finger he suffered recently. Tom Blundell was named as a second choice wicket-keeper for the team in the squad.

"In the end, we have gone with Tom Blundell. We believe his keeping ability is superior," Stead said.

"We will have three training camps through April which will involve many players who are not in this squad as it's important they're ready on standby should we lose anybody in the lead up to or at the tournament," Stead said.

New Zealand lost the finals against Australia in the 2015 World Cup.

Ross Taylor, the Kiwi middle-order batsman will be playing his fourth World Cup and he believes that falling just short of the title last year will drive the team to perform better this time around.

"I think the last World Cup will play a big part in terms of dealing with those big games, we were pipped in the last game which was disappointing but think the players will use that as motivation - a lot of those guys who played in the final are in this side and hopefully we can go one step further," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.
New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 17:44:46 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, Gary Stead, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Kane Williamson, New Zealand Cricket Team, Ross Taylor, Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup Squad

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all