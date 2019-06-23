First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 29 Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs
ICC CWC | Match 28 Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs
ICC CWC Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand fined for maintaining slow over-rate against West Indies

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five runs on Saturday with captain Kane Williamson hitting a career-best 148.

Press Trust of India, Jun 23, 2019 22:56:22 IST

Manchester: New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in their World Cup match at Old Trafford.

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five runs on Saturday with captain Kane Williamson hitting a career-best 148.

Kane William is one matc

Kane Williamson will face a suspension if New Zealand commit another over-rate breach during the World Cup. Reuters

David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Williamson's side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," the ICC said Sunday.

"As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension," it said.

Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker levelled the charge.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 22:57:14 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand, Ian Gould, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs West Indies, Nigel Llong, Rod Tucker, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all