First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 5th ODI May 19, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
AFG in IRE | 1st ODI May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
PAK vs AFG
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor says playing India would be great preparation for tournament

New Zealand middle-order batsman Ross Taylor said playing a warm-up match against "favourites" India will help his side prepare well for the World Cup beginning 31 May.

Press Trust of India, May 21, 2019 20:54:34 IST

Dubai: New Zealand middle-order batsman Ross Taylor said playing a warm-up match against "favourites" India will help his side prepare well for the World Cup beginning 31 May.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor in action. Reuters

New Zealand's Ross Taylor in action. Reuters

New Zealand will play warm-up games against India and West Indies on May 25 and 28 respectively, before beginning their campaign against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on 1 June.

"The game against India on the 25th would be a great preparation. They are one of the stronger sides and are favourites going into the tournament. It will be good for us to go out there and have a good hit out as a team," Taylor was quoted as saying by the ICC.

For the World Cup, the ICC has reverted to the 1992 round robin format where all 10 sides will play each other with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals. The 35-year-old was all praise for the format and called it exciting and fair.

"The format, with everyone playing everybody, similar to the 1992 World Cup, is pretty exciting and a pretty fair reflection, I think. If you see at World Cups going around in all major sports, it's more of a pool-type scenario."

Asked about the batting-friendly conditions in England, Taylor said it is the mindset that matters and a team should be prepared for all conditions.

"You don't have to go too far back to the Champions Trophy, when a lot of people talked about big scores and there weren't a lot at that tournament," Taylor said.

"You've just got to be flexible, there will be times when the bowlers dominate and the batters will dominate as well. You've got to be prepared for anything and adapt accordingly," he added.

Participating in his fourth World Cup, Taylor advised the younger players to enjoy the tournament.

"It's a pretty cool event to be a part of and there's going to be a lot of ups and downs. If you enjoy yourself to the best, you'll probably play your best as well," he said.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 20:54:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Ross Taylor, Sports, Sri Lanka, TheySaidIt, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all