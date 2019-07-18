Jimmy Neesham’s childhood coach and former Auckland Grammar School teacher David James Gordon breathed his last moments after the New Zealand all-rounder hit a maximum during the Super Over in a thrilling World Cup final against England.

On 14 July, England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling final on boundary count to clinch their first ever World Cup trophy. The Kiwis missed their chance of lifting the World Cup trophy at the Lord’s balcony due to inferior boundary count after both the 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties.

Gordon’s daughter Leonie said the moment Neesham hit a six on the second ball in the Super Over on Monday morning (New Zealand time), while chasing England’s score of 15, her father stopped breathing.

“One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing,” Leonie was quoted as saying by Stuff.co.nz.

“You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath.

“He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that,” she added.

“Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP,” Neesham tweeted on Thursday paying a rich tribute to his coach.

Leonie was heartened to see the all-rounder’s tribute and said her father would have been too. “It was lovely, you know, he’s kept in touch with Jimmy and he is friends with Jimmy’s father. He always had a soft spot for Jimmy Neesham, he was very proud of him.

“He would definitely be following his career.”

Gordon coached Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and numerous other high school students during his stint for more than 25-years as a teacher and cricket and hockey coach at Auckland Grammar.