First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham’s coach died during the Super Over in the final

David Gordon’s daughter Leonie said the moment Jimmy Neesham hit a six on the second ball in the Super Over, her father stopped breathing.

Indo-Asian News Service, Jul 18, 2019 11:33:42 IST

Jimmy Neesham’s childhood coach and former Auckland Grammar School teacher David James Gordon breathed his last moments after the New Zealand all-rounder hit a maximum during the Super Over in a thrilling World Cup final against England.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham’s coach died during the Super Over in the final

File image of James Neesham. AFP

On 14 July, England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling final on boundary count to clinch their first ever World Cup trophy. The Kiwis missed their chance of lifting the World Cup trophy at the Lord’s balcony due to inferior boundary count after both the 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties.

Gordon’s daughter Leonie said the moment Neesham hit a six on the second ball in the Super Over on Monday morning (New Zealand time), while chasing England’s score of 15, her father stopped breathing.

“One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing,” Leonie was quoted as saying by Stuff.co.nz.

“You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath.

“He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that,” she added.

“Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP,” Neesham tweeted on Thursday paying a rich tribute to his coach.

Leonie was heartened to see the all-rounder’s tribute and said her father would have been too. “It was lovely, you know, he’s kept in touch with Jimmy and he is friends with Jimmy’s father. He always had a soft spot for Jimmy Neesham, he was very proud of him.

“He would definitely be following his career.”

Gordon coached Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and numerous other high school students during his stint for more than 25-years as a teacher and cricket and hockey coach at Auckland Grammar.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 11:33:42 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, James Neesham, Jimmy Neesham, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all