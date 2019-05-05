First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New to England setup, Jofra Archer says he's not worried about getting selected for mega event

Jofra Archer insisted he had received a warm welcome into the England set-up but stressed he would have no complaints if he failed in a late bid to make it into the tournament hosts' World Cup squad.

Agence France-Presse, May 05, 2019 13:24:35 IST

Dublin: Jofra Archer insisted he had received a warm welcome into the England set-up but stressed he would have no complaints if he failed in a late bid to make it into the tournament hosts' World Cup squad.

File image of Jofra Archer. Image courtesy: Twitter @HurricanesBBL

The Barbados-born fast bowler made his much talked about England debut in a tense four-wicket win away to Ireland in a lone one-day international in Dublin on Friday.

Archer, 24, was all set to be unavailable for the World Cup until the England and Wales Cricket Board reduced its residency qualification rule from seven years to three.

The Sussex star has made an impact on the Twenty20 franchise circuit but doubts have been expressed as to whether England, top of the ODI rankings, should 'parachute' him into their World Cup squad at this late stage.

Archer showed his quality when he bowled Mark Adair with a 90mph yorker to claim his first international wicket.

Before this match, several England bowlers -- David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood -- whose places in the World Cup squad could be threatened by Archer's inclusion were somewhat reticent when asked about his imminent promotion to the international scene.

But the new recruit insisted he had felt no hostility when joining up with Eoin Morgan's men.

"It's been very welcoming," said Archer, who could also play in Sunday's Twenty20 against Pakistan in Cardiff.

"Sometimes the media can get things wrong and misquote people. Since I've been here I didn't feel any malice at all. It's a really welcoming bunch of lads.

"I knew most of the guys before coming here and it's nice to come into a new team with some people you know. I'm here with a great team at a great time. I'm happy."

England selection chief Ed Smith is due to unveil his final 15-man squad for the World Cup on May 23 Willey, Wood and Woakes were named alongside Liam Plunkett and Tom Curran as the specialist seam pacemen in the preliminary pick last month.

"Anyone would think about it (the World Cup) but I'll just try to play well and hope, I guess," said Archer.

"I'll try not to set my heart on it.

"Obviously the guys have been together a long time and they probably do deserve it so I won't feel too bad if I'm left out.

"If I do well here it will probably put my case forward but I'm not focusing on the World Cup spot.

May 05, 2019

