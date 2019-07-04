First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 41 Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Need to adapt to conditions to perform consistently, says KL Rahul

Rahul scored a 92-ball 77 against Bangladesh, his second half-century of the tournament, and in the process added 180-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma against the Tigers.

Press Trust of India, Jul 04, 2019 15:52:38 IST

London: India opener KL Rahul said he needs to quickly adapt to different England conditions in order to consistently contribute with the bat for the national team in the ongoing World Cup.

Rahul scored a 92-ball 77, his second half-century of the tournament, and in the process added 180-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh.

KL Rahul scored 108 off 99 balls. Reuters

KL Rahul scored a 92-ball 77 against Bangladesh. Reuters/File

The partnership laid the foundation of India's 314 for 9, a target which proved too much for Bangladesh as they were folded out for 286 in 48 overs. The 28-run win sealed India's semi-final spot in the World Cup.

"I have learned in the last couple of years that if I have to perform consistently for the team, then I have to adapt according to the wicket," said Rahul, who has been promoted up the order after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament with a thumb fracture.

"In the last few matches, the conditions that we played in, like in Southampton, Manchester and here at Birmingham, wickets were little slow. So I felt it is important to take some time initially and if I get set then I can score runs.

"I knew that the firepower was there, so initially I can take a little bit of time, that is my role and so I built my innings accordingly. I am learning with each innings and getting better."

Against Bangladesh, Rohit scored a 92-ball 104 to become only the second cricketer after Kumar Sangakkara to hit a record four hundreds in a single edition of World Cup.

And Rahul said only the Indian vice-captain could have played such an innings on that track.

"Wicket was not so good and easy, the way Rohit made it out to be. Obviously, he is in good form and he has already scored four hundreds, so I think somebody like him only could have batted like that on that wicket," Rahul said on 'Chahal TV', a short interactive programme hosted by wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the BCCI website.

"I just needed to play second fiddle and I am happy that our partnership was a 100 plus innings."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 15:52:38 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, World Cup 2019 India, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all