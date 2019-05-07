First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mujeeb Ur Rahman wants to apply learnings from R Ashwin at mega event

Mujeeb Ur Rahman said that, at the World Cup, the Afghanistan team is not merely going to participate but will aim to win the Cup.

Shubham Pandey, May 07, 2019 19:34:12 IST

Afghanistan and Kings XI Punjab spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman said that he is well prepared for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 despite spending a long time playing the Indian Premier League. In fact, spending time with the Punjab captain R Ashwin has helped him make some plans for the ten-nation tournament.

Mujeeb, on the sidelines of Afghanistan's World Cup jersey launch event in New Delhi, said, "Ashwin is a great bowler. His carom ball is tough to pick. In the last two years, I have learnt a lot from him. This year, we had many discussions (on spin bowling). I am going to apply some of the learnings in the World Cup."

Mujeeb Ur Rahman trains ahead of Afghanistan's maiden Test earlier this year. AFP/ File

File image of Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. AFP

Not to forget that Mujeeb had injured his shoulder at the early stage of the tournament and missed quite a few matches. He did come back to feature in the last couple of games for Punjab. The 18-year-old cricketer said that he is back to full fitness. He said, "I suffered an injury but I recovered in time and played a few matches at the back end of the tournament. Right now, I am fully fit and confident ahead of the World Cup."

The mystery spinner further said that, at the World Cup, the Afghan team is not merely going to participate but will aim to win the Cup. Mujeeb said, "A few years back, we were only participating in the big events. Now, we are a different team. We are not only participating in the upcoming World Cup but we will try and win the cup. We are eyeing a semi-final spot."

Mujeeb had quite a few bad outings in IPL 2019, where he ended up with just 3 wickets in 5 matches he was part of. But he does not see that as a big factor in the United Kingdom. He said, "Any bowler can be exposed after a period of time in world cricket but what is important is that I keep bowling right line and length. I don't think so I will have any issues if I am bowling well. IPL is a great platform for me. I have bowled at some of the batsmen who are going to feature in the World Cup.

I was totally focussed in the last two months. And I have bowled in England. I know how to bowl on those pitches," concluded Mujeeb.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 19:35:34 IST

