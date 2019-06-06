MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping gloves came into limelight during India's first match against South Africa, which Virat Kohli and Co clinched by six wickets. During South Africa's innings, Dhoni was seen sporting the insignia of the Indian army on his pair of wicket-keeping gloves. The decision to wear the insignia by former Indian captain was welcomed by the fans on social media, for they saw it as a tribute to the Indian army.

MS Dhoni sports Army's 'sacrifice' badge on gloves. I was always an @msdhoni fan and now my respect grew even more for him. Kudos to Dhoni for this beautiful gesture! pic.twitter.com/b5bMtiNkZE — Chetan Bragta (@chetanbragta) June 6, 2019

However, the decision did not go down well with the ICC, who have asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the badge removed, as it is against its regulations.

A little research in ICC rulebook suggests that the apex cricket body is right in calling the shots by asking Dhoni, who serves as Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, to remove the insignia.

Under ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rules And Regulations, it is clearly stated that two manufacturer's designs or logos are allowed to be printed on the wicket-keeper's gloves. It is also written that 'No visible logos permitted other than those identified in the diagram'. ICC only allows a national logo, a commercial logo, an event logo, a manufacturer’s logo, a player's bat logo, a charity logo or a non-commercial logo to be printed on the kits. Army insignia does not fall under any category mentioned above.

The rule states, "Any clothing or equipment that does not comply with these Regulations is strictly prohibited. In particular, no Logo shall be permitted to be displayed on Cricket Clothing or Cricket Equipment, other than a National Logo, a Commercial Logo, an Event Logo, a Manufacturer's Logo, a Player's Bat Logo, a Charity Logo or a Non-Commercial Logo as provided in these Regulations. In addition, where any Match Official becomes aware of any clothing or equipment that does not comply with these Regulations, he shall be authorised to prevent the offending person from taking the field of play (or to order them from the field of play, if appropriate) until the non-compliant clothing or equipment is removed or appropriately covered up."

ICC has made a rule on players stating a personal message on the field as well, as per which no player team officials are permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment without the governing body's permission.

Not to forget that in 2014, Moeen Ali was banned from wearing 'Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine' wristbands during the third Test against India. ICC was stern on the rules back then despite facing the stiff criticism. The apex body is adamant on rules in Dhoni's case as well.

Two months ago when India had decided to wear camouflage caps on the field in respect of the CRPF Personnel killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama, ICC did not have any issues as BCCI had taken permission for the same.

