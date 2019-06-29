First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 6 Jun 29, 2019
THA vs MDV
Thailand beat Maldives by 5 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni should bat at No 4, opines Dean Jones; backs Ravindra Jadeja in India's XI

Dhoni is facing criticism for his slow-paced knocks against Afghanistan and West Indies, but Jones feels that the 37-year-old stumper, and not Vijay Shankar, should bat at number four

Press Trust of India, Jun 29, 2019 16:28:30 IST

Mumbai: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes that MS Dhoni should bat at the crucial number four position for India in the remaining matches of the ongoing World Cup.

Dhoni is facing criticism for his slow-paced knocks against Afghanistan and West Indies, but Jones feels that the 37-year-old stumper, and not Vijay Shankar, should bat at number four, while left-arm all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja must be include in playing XI as he can provide an extra spin option to the team.

India's MS Dhoni raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup match between India and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

File image of India's MS Dhoni. AP

"Normally I don't like touching the team when it's flying and India is flying at the moment but I have got a concern at the player at number four. I have no problem with MS Dhoni going there and (Ravindra) Jadeja coming in a little later which gives you a spin option," Jones told Star Sports.

Jones said that with the pitches getting dry a left handed batsman would help the team down the order.

"I think the pitches are getting a little more tired as the tournament progresses so you need that left hander down there to help you a little bit. But I'll have faith and give it one more go," added Jones.

Meanwhile, former India speedster Irfan Pathan preferred Dinesh Karhik to bat at the No 4 spot.

"I know many people would have the mindset that the winning combination shouldn't be changed, however, I feel differently.

"Vijay Shankar hasn't done anything and if we come to the position of playing in the semifinals, we are going to be facing the top quality bowling line up and if we lose early wickets, we need someone solid at number four and I prefer Dinesh Karthik at that position," Pathan told Star Sports.

Pathan elaborated saying the new batsman should be given at least three innings before the semi-finals to settle at the position.

"So if any changes need to be done, they need to be done from now on because you don't want someone to come in and play just one game before the semifinal.

"You want to give that particular batsman at least three innings and we have only three games left and Vijay Shankar has got enough chances and he is not even bowling regularly for Team India so you might as well get a proper batsman who has had some sort of an experience and success at batting at number four or number five and for me that pick would be Dinesh Karthik," Pathan signed off.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 16:28:30 IST

Tags : Dean Jones, Dinesh Karthik, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all