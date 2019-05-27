First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 5 May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: More than one lakh match tickets bought by women, claims ICC

World Cup begins on 30 May when hosts England take on South Africa here. Forty eight matches will be staged with 10 teams playing each other in the round robin form. Top four make the semifinals

Press Trust of India, May 27, 2019 18:48:02 IST

London: More than one lakh tickets for the 2019 World Cup have been bought by women and over two lakh people will come to watch the action for the first time during the course of the mega event, claimed tournament director Steve Elworthy, here Monday.

"This has been one of the biggest cricket ballots we have run and the results have been incredible. We have seen more than 110,000 women buying tickets, we have 100,000 under-16s coming to witness and experience the World Cup," said Elworthy.

Representative photo. Reuters

Representative photo. Reuters

The organisers hope that the tournament will inspire the youth to take up the sport.

"We have over 200,000 people coming to cricket for the first time. The picture that really resonates with me, when we talk about inspiring the next generation is Anya Shrubsole looking over the fence at Lord's as a youngster who was then a key member of England winning the World Cup in 2017.

"That is what we want the match-day experience to be for our youngsters," he said.

Elworthy, outgoing ICC chief executive Dave Richardson and tournament safety and security director Jill McCracken, faced the media at The Oval to outline their plans for the tournament's 12th edition and the first on British soil in 20 years.

"The tournament is expected to break new ground in a number of different areas. There were more than three million ticket applications, with some individual games receiving as many as 400,000 applications," said the ICC in a release.

The tournament begins on 30 May when hosts England take on South Africa here. Forty eight matches will be staged with 10 teams playing each other in the round robin form. Top four make the semifinals.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 18:48:02 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jill McCracken, South Africa, Steve Elworthy, World Cup

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all