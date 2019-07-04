First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 41 Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Moin Khan defends under-fire Pakistan, says 'not a bad performance' from Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co

Facing the ire of critics and fans alike, the Pakistan cricket team found an ally in former captain Moin Khan, who believes the 1992 champions did not have a disastrous World Cup campaign despite standing on the verge of ouster.

Press Trust of India, Jul 04, 2019 18:04:14 IST

Karachi: Facing the ire of critics and fans alike, the Pakistan cricket team found an ally in former captain Moin Khan, who believes the 1992 champions did not have a disastrous World Cup campaign despite standing on the verge of ouster.

Pakistan's hopes of sealing a semi-final berth were trampled when arch-rivals India and New Zealand lost to England, leaving the road to the knockout stage for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men just an improbable mathematical calculation.

Moin Khan added that PCB would have think hard before taking any stern actions against the current team and management. Reuters

Moin Khan added that PCB would have think hard before taking any stern action against the current team and management. Reuters

They will take on Bangladesh in their final group stage match at the iconic Lord's in London on Friday.

"Look if we win against Bangladesh we would end the World Cup with five wins out of nine with one match abandoned which is not a bad performance by my standards. So, whatever the PCB does it needs to think very carefully because just changing faces or positions will not help," Moin said.

Pakistan have won five games out of the eight matches with one game being a washout. They suffered heavy defeats at the hands India, Australia and the West Indies, which spoiled their net run rate.

Citing the example of reigning champions Australia and their impressive turnaround, former Test batsman Basit Ali said professionalism and accountability is the need of the hour for Pakistan cricket.

"Australia till recently were being badly bruised and beaten at home by India and see how they staged a comeback and are now top of the World Cup points table. We need that sort of professionalism, planning, and accountability of players and coaches in our system," Ali said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced that its revamped cricket committee will hold a robust inquiry into the team's performances in the last three years before making recommendations to the Chairman for action.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 18:04:14 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Moin Khan, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, PCB, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sports, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all