ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Hafeez picks Pakistan, India and England as top three favourites for big event
Senior Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez believes India and England along with his own nation are the top three favourite teams to win the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs Hyderabad Live Now
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs CHE Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs PUN - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs MUM - Apr 6th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs SRH Match at Kotla: Sunrisers Hyderabad go top of table with five-wicket win
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS officers to battle it out for Bhubaneswar seat
-
In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with promises of mobile phones, freedom to step out
-
Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula is not altogether a bad idea
-
RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and the logic of keeping ‘neutral’ stance don’t add up
-
Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji-hyun leaves Kidambi Srikanth as sole remaining Indian
-
Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', criticises tariffs on US products
-
Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit south India's agricultural backbone
-
How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — and left it vulnerable to external shocks
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: Senior Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes India and England along with his own nation are the top three favourite teams to win the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.
Brushing aside the recent run of defeats to New Zealand, South Africa and Australia in ODIs, Hafeez, who is hoping to play in his third World Cup, is also confident that Pakistan can beat India in the World Cup in the United Kingdom and do a repeat of its Champions Trophy final triumph.
File image of Mohammad Hafeez. Reuters
"Even from a critical point of view I think we are among the top three favourites for the World Cup. England is always favourites given the brand of cricket they are playing while India has developed a very good ODI side and have some great spinners in their line-up," Hafeez said on GTV News network.
Hafeez also insisted that the single format being used in the World Cup would go in favour of Pakistan since it always had this tendency to pick up its performances late into any tournament.
"In the group system, teams usually don't get second chances and remember in 2007 both India and Pakistan were eliminated in the first round," he said.
Hafeez said he was confident about Pakistan's chances in the World Cup since they have a good combination of players and have ample resources in pace and spin.
"We have been playing together as a unit for a while now and we try to support each other a lot. I have a feeling we will do very well in the World Cup," he said.
He also attributed Pakistan's World T20 title win in 2009 and the Champions Trophy title in 2017 in England to the massive support they got in the United Kingdom.
"Whenever we have played there the support has been immense and it also encourages the players to give their best."
Hafeez also made it clear that whenever he had toured India with the Pakistan team, he had seen the players get a lot of love and respect and had thoroughly enjoyed their stay there.
"I think in cricket we need to work together and diffuse the tensions," he said.
Hafeez is yet to recover from a surgery on his right thumb and confirmed he would be fully fit to train and start playing again after two to three weeks.
"I am very hopeful I will be fit before the World Cup and can make the squad. I have played two World Cups and as a senior player I want to be part of this campaign as well. In the last World Cup I got injured in New Zealand before the World Cup and that experience was devastating," he said.
Updated Date:
Apr 04, 2019 23:17:40 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal snubbed by PCB for fitness tests ahead of Pakistan squad selection
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former skipper Ricky Ponting backs Alex Carey as Australia wicket-keeper and potential captain
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen says a 2018-like hot, dry British summer will give sub-continental sides the edge