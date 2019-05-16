First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir included in Pakistan squad after bowlers' under-performance against England

Experienced left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir was Thursday included in Pakistan's World Cup squad after their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by England recently.

Press Trust of India, May 16, 2019 21:28:03 IST

Karachi: Experienced left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir was Thursday included in Pakistan's World Cup squad after their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by England recently.

File image of Mohammad Amir. Reuters

File image of Mohammad Amir. Reuters

The thrashing by English batsmen in a T20 International and two ODIs has alarmed the selectors, who were initially not keen on picking Amir for the showpiece owing to lack of form.

Though Amir is suspected to be suffering from chicken pox and is to have a medical examination done in London, a reliable source told PTI that the team management, including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur, expressed confidence in the bowler and allowed him time to recover.

"The chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is also in agreement with the team management but he wants to first be sure Amir can be fit by the time the World Cup starts from May 30," the source said.

He said the team management and chief selector are now awaiting the medical report of Amir who was sent to London to stay with his in-laws after it first emerged he might have contracted chicken pox.

"If the cricket board confirms that Amir can make a recovery in two weeks time, the management and chief selector will want him in the World Cup squad," the source said.

The lacklustre performance of the bowlers in the matches against England forced the team management to go back to Amir, who was not part of the 15-man squad named initially.

"They are also keeping a close look at Asif Ali who has scored two successive half-centuries in the ODIs and if he continues his form he might well be included in the World Cup squad but at whose cost this has to be decided," he added.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 21:28:03 IST

