ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan says upcoming tournament is England's best opportunity to win maiden title

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also termed the current 15-man World Cup squad of Eoin Morgan and Co as the best he has ever seen.

Press Trust of India, May 22, 2019 13:54:32 IST

London: In-form England have the "best opportunity" to break their title jinx in the ODI World Cup and they will be at the heart of what promises to be a "special" showpiece event, said former captain Michael Vaughan.

"It's the best opportunity in my time for England — I remember 1992 as a youngster, watching that final at college," Vaughan said.

File image of cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan. Reuters

"They got to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy two years ago but didn't get over the line on that occasion. They've got to see that as a real positive experience and if they get into the semis again, play smart cricket."

Vaughan also termed England's 15-man World Cup squad as the best he has ever seen.

"This England squad is the best I've seen. They have earned the right to be favourites," Vaughan was quoted as saying by BBC Sport after England named their 15-man squad for the tournament, which begins on May 30.

"I think we're in for a special World Cup — world-class players, world-class teams — and I think England will be right at the heart of it," he said.

England have reached the 50-over World Cup final thrice in the past — 1979, 1987 and 1992 — but finished second-best on all three occasions.

England included pace sensation Jofra Archer in the squad besides all-rounder Tom Curran and Hampshire off-spinner Liam Dawson.

David Willey and Joe Denly, who were named in England's provisional squad, however missed out on the final 15.

"I feel for Willey, he hasn't really let England down, but it's the nature of international sport that you have to be ruthless," Vaughan said.

"You have to pick who you feel is the right 15 and I feel they've got it right.

Tags : Cricket, David WIlley, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Joe Denly, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Michael Vaughan, World Cup 2019 England

