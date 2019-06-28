First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan brands Jonny Bairstow's England comments 'negative and pathetic'

Earlier, England player Jonny Bairstow had claimed that people were waiting for his team to fail at World Cup 2019.

Press Trust of India, Jun 28, 2019 19:18:29 IST

London: Former captain Michael Vaughan on Friday branded Jonny Bairstow's claim that people are waiting for England to fail at the World Cup as "negative" and "pathetic".

England opener Bairstow was responding to criticism from Vaughan and fellow ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen after the hosts suffered consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Pietersen said current skipper Eoin Morgan was "scared" in the 64-run defeat by Australia, while Bairstow was played a radio clip of Vaughan saying England could be heading for their worst World Cup.

Morgan's side now face an uphill task to reach the semi-finals, with tough matches to come against India and New Zealand.

"People were waiting for us to fail," said Bairstow.

"They are not willing us on to win, in many ways, they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat.

"It's a typical English thing to do, in every sport." But Vaughan hit back on Friday, saying the team had huge backing.

"How wrong can @jbairstow21 be," Vaughan posted on his Instagram account.

"Never has England team had so much support but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny ..

"WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though.. it's not the media's fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!"

England, who have never won the World Cup, entered the competition as favourites but their much-vaunted batting line-up has stuttered badly in the past two games.

The host nation are fourth in the group table -- the last of the semi-final places -- but are looking over their shoulder at Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 19:18:29 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jonny Bairstow, Michael Vaughan, Twitter, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all