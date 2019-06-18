First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Michael Slater says David Warner is 'more of a thinking cricketer' now, yet to gain back old touch

David Warner is not playing his usual attacking game in the World Cup, but Michael Slater feels that Warner will be back in form once conditions turn favourable

Press Trust of India, Jun 18, 2019 17:43:55 IST

Mumbai: David Warner is not playing his usual attacking game in the Cricket World Cup, but former Australian opener Michael Slater feels that once the conditions become favourable, the swashbuckling batsman will gain more confidence and get back his old touch.

The 32-year-old left-handed batsman, winner of the Orange Cap in the IPL 2019, is among the top five run-getters so far with a tally of 281 in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

"I think this is the new David Warner, he is more of a thinking cricketer now and I don't know if this serves him well. He has been adjusting to the conditions and has understood his role better," said Slater, a Star Sports expert, in a media release on Tuesday.

File image David Warner. AP

File image David Warner. AP

Warner, back in the Australian side after serving a year-long ban in connection with the ball tampering scandal in South Africa last year, slammed a match-winning 107 against Pakistan at County Ground in Taunton last week. He also hit half-centuries against Afghanistan and India.

"The way he (Warner) played according to the situation against Pakistan, (Aaron) Finch was the aggressor and he tapped into the conditions to grind his way to a century," Slater said.

"He won the Orange Cap in the IPL, so I think once the sun starts showing up more and when things quicken up he will gain more confidence and we will see the old David Warner back," added Slater, who played 74 Tests and 42 One-Day Internationals. Australia takes on an in-form Bangladesh next at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham Thursday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 17:43:55 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Bangladesh, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IPL, IPL 2019, Michael Slater, Nottingham, Orange Cap, World Cup 2019 Australia

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all