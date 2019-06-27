First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 33 Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Michael Hussey says 'match-winners' Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal will be more effective in latter stages of tournament

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal should be destructive towards the business end of the World Cup because pitches will be dry and it will put India in an advantageous position, reckons former Australia batsman Michael Hussey.

Press Trust of India, Jun 27, 2019 18:54:56 IST

Mumbai: Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal should be destructive towards the business end of the World Cup because pitches will be dry and it will put India in an advantageous position, reckons former Australia batsman Michael Hussey.

Chahal has taken eight wickets in four matches while Chinaman Yadav, who came into tournament struggling for form, has managed to dismiss just three batsmen so far.

Chahal has taken eight wickets while Kuldeep has only taken three wickets. Reuters

Chahal has taken eight wickets while Kuldeep has only taken three wickets. Reuters

However, Hussey said, it will change as the tournament progresses.

"Looking at the Indian team, they are wonderfully balanced team. They have got all bases covered well and towards the back end of the tournament as the pitches (are) going to be dry and more used, the spinners would get to play more role," Hussey told PTI in an interview.

"And that is where India have got a big advantage over lot of other teams. They have got two quality wrist spinners (Kuldeep and Chahal), who can be match-winners. India are brilliantly placed at the moment, they have got lot of fire power in different departments and I expect them to certainly get to the semi-finals and possibly the final," Hussey, an ESPNCricinfo expert, added.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's slow knock against Afghanistan drew flak from various quarters but Hussey, who has worked closely with him at Chennai Super Kings, did not read too much into it.

"I think he (Dhoni) is crucially important to this Indian team. It's difficult, coming in and trying to bat against these mystery spinners, rotate the strike, it is challenging. You are not sure which way the ball is turning.

"On a slow pitch, it makes pretty tough (for) batting. The other batsman (Kedar Jadhav) was also struggling to rotate strike (in the Afghanistan) game. So I wouldn't be stressing too much on it.

"Dhoni plays the fast bowlers early in the innings, he can rotate them a little-bit easier. I think Afghanistan was one of trickier games for someone like MS," he added.

Hussey also said that defending champions Australia have a great chance to retain the title.

"I think they have a great chance now because they have qualified for the semi-finals. The team is playing well. The top order (skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner) is doing a great job with the bat and Mitchell Starc with the ball.

"I have been little bit worried about the fourth and fifth bowling options for Australia, but they are starting to get better, with someone like (Jason) Behrendorff coming in, and who has done a good job in the last match. I thought Nathon Lyon also did a good job.

"Australia have a proud record in history of World Cup and they want to keep that going, they know how to win those big games," said Hussey, who played 79 Tests and 185 ODIs.

Asked if Australia were too dependent on their opening pair, Hussey said many teams including India depend on a couple of key players.

"You look at New Zealand, it is dependent on (Kane) Williamson, India are very dependent on Rohit (Sharma) and Virat Kohli, so every team has its key players and it is about other guys pulling good performances when needed and Australian team can do that.

"(Usman) Khawaja had a good knock, (Steve) Smith had a good knock, Glenn Maxwell has got that X-factor and we haven't probably seen the power of Marcus Stonis yet but on his day he can be destructive.

"They haven't had to play big roles just yet because the likes of Warner, Finch and probably Smith to a lesser degree have done a good job so far," he said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 18:54:56 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Aaron Finch, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket Team, Kuldeep Yadav, Michael Hussey, Mitchell Starc, MS Dhoni, Nathan Lyon, Rohit Sharma, Sports, Team India, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 India, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all