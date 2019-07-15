London: England's Ben Stokes hailed Sunday's dramatic World Cup final victory over New Zealand in a Super Over as the best match in cricket history.

After both sides made 241 from their 50 overs, the scores could again not be separated when each team posted 15 from a six-ball shootout.

However, England claimed the World Cup for the first time virtue of hitting more boundaries during the match.

"This is where we aspired to be and to manage to come here and do it in such a good game. I don't think there will ever be a better game of cricket in history than that," said Stokes.

England had bounced back from a humiliating exit in the group stages of the 2015 edition to become the number one side in the world and go into the final as strong favourites.

Yet, the hosts seemed set to fall short at Lord's until Stokes hit 84 not out, including a controversial moment when the ball hit his bat and ran to the boundary for an extra four runs as he scrambled to make his ground.

And Stokes, who was born in New Zealand, apologised for the incident to Kiwi captain Kane Williamson.

"In the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four it's not exactly what you ask for," said Stokes.

"I've apologised to Kane countless times about that. It's not exactly how you want to do it.

Stokes then struck another eight not out from three balls in the Super Over.

"Moments like that is what you live for as a professional cricketer," he added

"All the hard work over that four years to get here and we're champions of the world. It's an amazing feeling."

