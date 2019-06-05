First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
JER in GGY | 3rd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 76 runs
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mahela Jayawardene concerned with Sri Lanka's batting, says they should have aimed for 250-plus total

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene is concerned about Sri Lanka's batting in this World Cup, saying the 1996 champions will need to put up a better show with the willow to give their bowlers more freedom.

Press Trust of India, Jun 05, 2019 16:03:52 IST

Cardiff: Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene is concerned about Sri Lanka's batting in this World Cup, saying the 1996 champions will need to put up a better show with the willow to give their bowlers more freedom.

Sri Lanka crumbled to 136 against New Zealand in their first World Cup match. In the second game against Afghanistan on Tuesday, they were 144 for one in 21.1 overs before collapsing to 201 all out in 36.5 overs, losing nine wickets for 57 runs.

Thisara Perera was run-out against Afghanistan. Reuters

Thisara Perera was run-out against Afghanistan. Reuters

Though Sri Lanka managed to pull off a 34-run win in the rain-hit match, Jayawardene said it was disappointing to see the wickets tumble like nine pins.

"There is no question that Sri Lanka could have batted better. After such a good start, where Kusal Perera batted beautifully and they had two big partnerships, it was disappointing to see them lose their way in the middle," Jayawardene wrote in a column for the ICC.

"In fairness to Mohammad Nabi, he bowled well, but the spinners were struggling to get much purchase and were just trying to hold the line. The way Sri Lanka lost wickets to him in the middle order is a real concern and there were too many soft dismissals. They need to be more proactive in that situation and put the bowler under pressure."

Talking about Sri Lanka's next match against Pakistan on Friday, Jayawardene said: "Playing Pakistan next in Bristol will be a very interesting game. After losing a low-scoring game against New Zealand, and after another low-scoring match here, we need to see them put it all together with the bat.

"If they can do that, then the bowlers have a bit more freedom to put in place their game plans. A flat track would certainly help them with that confidence, but until then, the batters need to dig in."

Jayawardene said Sri Lankan batsmen lacked confidence and employed a wrong approach against Afghanistan.

"I felt that too many players stayed back in their crease and that was the wrong approach. They should have been looking at 250 plus in Cardiff and it is something they will need to put right," he wrote.

"The hope is that the boost from this win will help the batting unit, which looks short of confidence at the moment."

Talking about the bowlers, Jayawardene said: "The bowlers did very well in difficult circumstances, with Nuwan Pradeep who was excellent and then some good bowling by Lasith Malinga at the back end of the innings.

"With their five quick bowlers in those conditions, they always had a bit more in the tank and that made the difference in the end in the 34-run victory.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 16:03:52 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Kusal Perera, Lasith Malinga, Mahela Jayawardene, Mohammad Nabi, Nuwan Pradeep, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all