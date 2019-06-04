First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Let's hope we see him on biggest stage again', Twitter reacts after Dale Steyn is ruled out of tournament

Here's how Twitter reacted to South Africa's Dale Steyn getting ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 right before the match against India at Southampton.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 04, 2019 18:53:09 IST

South Africa suffered a huge blow to their stuttering World Cup hopes on Tuesday when fast bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old had been battling to be fit in time for Wednesday's crucial clash against fancied India in Southampton.

But the veteran seamer has been forced to admit defeat, leaving head coach Ottis Gibson's side short of firepower.

File picture of Dale Steyn. AP

File picture of Dale Steyn. AP

South Africa have called up left-arm pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement for the remainder of the tournament, with Lungi Ngidi also nursing a hamstring problem.

Paceman Anrich Nortje was ruled out with a thumb issue before the tournament even started.

"Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

South Africa have endured a wretched start to the tournament, losing to hosts England by 104 runs then slipping to a 21-run loss to Bangladesh on Sunday.

Gibson said on Monday that Steyn was winning his injury fight, saying he was "getting closer every day", but less than 24 hours later the talismanic figure was out of the competition.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Steyn getting ruled out of the tournament:

 

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 18:53:09 IST

Tags : Beuran Hendricks, Cricket, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Injury, Lungi Ngidi, Sports, TweetFeed, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all