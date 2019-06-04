ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Let's hope we see him on biggest stage again', Twitter reacts after Dale Steyn is ruled out of tournament
Here's how Twitter reacted to South Africa's Dale Steyn getting ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 right before the match against India at Southampton.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
South Africa suffered a huge blow to their stuttering World Cup hopes on Tuesday when fast bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.
The 35-year-old had been battling to be fit in time for Wednesday's crucial clash against fancied India in Southampton.
But the veteran seamer has been forced to admit defeat, leaving head coach Ottis Gibson's side short of firepower.
File picture of Dale Steyn. AP
South Africa have called up left-arm pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement for the remainder of the tournament, with Lungi Ngidi also nursing a hamstring problem.
Paceman Anrich Nortje was ruled out with a thumb issue before the tournament even started.
"Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.
South Africa have endured a wretched start to the tournament, losing to hosts England by 104 runs then slipping to a 21-run loss to Bangladesh on Sunday.
Gibson said on Monday that Steyn was winning his injury fight, saying he was "getting closer every day", but less than 24 hours later the talismanic figure was out of the competition.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Steyn getting ruled out of the tournament:
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 04, 2019 18:53:09 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament, Beuran Hendricks named replacement
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa could be suffering from impostor syndrome as Proteas succumb to embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh
India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Proteas' must-win clash against Virat Kohli's men