First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 4th ODI May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Final May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lalchand Rajput says India have 'very well-balanced team' with 'best bowling attack'

Former India opener Lalchand Rajput believes the Virat Kohli-led side has the best bowling attack among the 10 teams to take part in the upcoming World Cup, making it one of the favourites for the 50-over showpiece event.

Press Trust of India, May 19, 2019 18:28:00 IST

Mumbai: Former India opener Lalchand Rajput believes the Virat Kohli-led side has the best bowling attack among the 10 teams to take part in the upcoming World Cup, making it one of the favourites for the 50-over showpiece event.

"I think India has got best bowling attack and we have got a very well-balanced team. We have got very good all-rounders and if we look at any other team, India is best equipped for that," Rajput, who is also the mentor of Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, said in Mumbai on Sunday.

File photo of Lalchand Rajput. YouTube screen grab.

File photo of Lalchand Rajput. YouTube screen grab.

"And if it is a good day our team, it is very difficult to beat them. And Hardik (Pandya) is a great X-factor in the team and (Ravindra) Jadeja who can get going at the lower order, so overall I think we have got a very good chance and I think we should be in the top four," added Rajput, who is now Zimbabwe's coach.

India begin their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on 5 June.

Rajput, who was the team's cricket-manager when India lifted the inaugural World T20 held in South Africa in 2007, feels that this team has the a heavy top three in Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and skipper Kohli.

Asked about the similarities between the World Cup winning 2007 side and the current team, Rajput said, "As I said, there are lot of all-rounders, all-rounders makes lot of difference and I think we have got good all-rounders, the strikers as well, we got a very heavy top three (batsmen) and that's very important.

"Earlier also there was (Virender) Sehwag, Sachin (Tendulkar), now we have got Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) and then we have got the X-factor, somebody can really bang like a Hardik Pandya, (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni as usual a great finisher, so we have got a very well-balanced team," said the former Afghanistan coach.

Rajput heaped praise on the ongoing T20 Mumbai League saying it will only grow.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 18:28:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket Team, Lalchand Rajput, Sports, World Cup

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all