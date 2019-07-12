First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kumar Dharmasena, Marias Erasmus named on-field umpires for England vs New Zealand final

Kumar Dharmasena and Marias Erasmus were also the on-field umpires during the second semi-final between England and Australia.

Press Trust of India, Jul 12, 2019 16:16:31 IST

London: Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena and Marias Erasmus of South Africa were Friday appointed as the on-field umpires for the World Cup final between hosts England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord's on Sunday.

Australia's Rod Tucker will be the third umpire while Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official, the ICC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee for the summit clash.

All the officials appointed for the final were also in charge of the second semifinal between England and Australia, which the hosts won by eight wickets on Thursday.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 16:16:31 IST

