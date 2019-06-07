First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kuldeep Yadav says he wants to learn from Yuzvendra Chahal on planning for particular batsman

Kuldeep, after an indifferent IPL, was back in rhythm during the opening game against South Africa where he got JP Duminy's wicket and bowled well in tandem with Chahal.

Press Trust of India, Jun 07, 2019 17:05:57 IST

They hunt in pairs but Kuldeep Yadav feels that he still needs to learn from his "senior partner" Yuzvendra Chahal on how to plan for a particular batsman.

File image of Kuldeep Yadav. Twitter @BCCI

Asked what he has learnt from Chahal, Kuldeep said: "He is more experienced than me. He has a very good idea of how to bowl to a certain batsman and I need to learn from him," Kuldeep told reporters following India's win over South Africa in their World Cup opener.

"I am feeling good about how the ball is coming out of my hand. Chahal and I could execute the plan we had chalked (against SA). We checked the flow of runs in the middle overs and also picked wickets," the left-arm wrist spinner said.

He had only 4 wickets from 9 games for KKR in the 2019 IPL but he went back to the drawing board with his childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey.

"T20 is different from ODI and after IPL got over, I went back to my coach, practised for 10 days and fixed all the problems. I needed to get back to my basics," the chinaman said.

With bounce being his primary weapon, he worked on altering pace on his deliveries.

"I needed to be back at my best in a big event and I mixed pace with variation.

In England, the wickets will be flat and there won't be too much help from the wicket. So we need to alter the pace of our deliveries and use it as a variation," said Kuldeep.

Last year, his career-best six-wicket haul came against England in Nottingham and he fancies doing well once again.

"I have always had good performances abroad as I rely on bounce off the pitch. Batsmen don't go on back foot and you always are in with a chance if they are coming forward," he signed off.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 17:05:57 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IPL, JP Duminy, Kuldeep Yadav, South Africa, Yuzvendra Chahal

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

