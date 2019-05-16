First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: KL Rahul could be an option for India at No 4, says Dilip Vengsarkar

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar feels trying out KL Rahul at No. 4 is an option India can explore in the World Cup since he has the technique and temperament to succeed in English conditions.

Press Trust of India, May 16, 2019 19:34:20 IST

New Delhi: Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar feels trying out KL Rahul at No. 4 is an option India can explore in the World Cup since he has the technique and temperament to succeed in English conditions.

One of Indian cricket's best chairmen of selectors, the 'Colonel' is confident that Virat Kohli's men will have a smooth ride to the semi-finals and can take it from there on.

File image of KL Rahul. AFP

File image of KL Rahul. AFP

The number four position has been a bone of contention after Ambati Rayudu failed to make the cut despite being given an extended run in the run up to the tournament.

"We have a settled opening pair in Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit (Sharma). Virat Kohli is phenomenal at No 3. I feel that KL Rahul could be an option at No 4. He has the technique and can complement the top three well. I believe No 4 should be a specialist batsman," Vengsarkar told PTI during an interaction.

Even though the pitches are expected to be flat during the showpiece, Vengsarkar, who himself played three World Cups (1979, 1983, 1987) with two in England, felt that Rahul's technique provides him an advantage.

"Since he is a specialist opener, in case of early wickets, he could provide stability. Also in a long tournament, if required he can open the innings. I feel that he should be a part of playing XI," Vengsarkar said about Rahul, who finished second in the IPL run-getter's list with 593.

The 63-year-old opined that the biggest advantage for India will be their experience of playing a full series in the United Kingdom last year.

"In England, the weather can be fickle and that can have an effect on the performance. Adaptability will always be the key. But to Indian team's advantage, they played in England during the same time last year. We have had an exposure to those conditions and that's good thing. We should try and use it to our advantage," said the member of the victorious 1983 World Cup team.

The veteran of 116 Tests and 129 ODIs is also not worried about Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's dip in form during the Australia series.

"I am sure both Chahal and Kuldeep must have worked on their game as to what went wrong against Australia. Once they get there, they must carefully assess the conditions and accordingly devise the strategy," he said.

As far as the semi-final line-up is concerned, Vengsarkar named India, hosts England and defending champions Australia as the favourites to reach the last four stage.

"At this moment I can't predict about the fourth team. Yes India, England and Australia have the team to go all the way," he added.

The interaction was arranged by organisers of the EuroT20 Slam scheduled to be held in The Netherlands and Ireland.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 19:34:20 IST

Tags : Ambbati Rayudu, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket ZWorld Cup, Dilip Vengsarkar, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Sports, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all