First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 7 May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
The Oval, London
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen points at England's fearless brand of cricket as key reason behind turnaround

Kevin Pietersen believes the fearless brand of one-day cricket England have played under Eoin Morgan means they can win the World Cup for the first time.

Agence France-Presse, May 29, 2019 23:49:27 IST

London: Kevin Pietersen believes the fearless brand of one-day cricket England have played under Eoin Morgan means they can win the World Cup for the first time.

England, who launch the tournament against South Africa at the Oval on Thursday, have transformed their approach to the one-day international game under Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss since their embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 edition.

File image of Kevin Pietersen. Reuters

File image of Kevin Pietersen. Reuters

"When you are allowed to fail you can play some unbelievable sport," former England batsman Pietersen, one of the most talented run-scorers of his generation, said at the official tournament opening in London on Wednesday.

"That is what Morgan and Bayliss have done."

The former England skipper praised Morgan's leadership.

"He's cool, he's calm and he has the backing of his players, which is the most important thing," he said. "And you get supported by your players when you know that your leader is supporting you.

"I think the most encouraging thing about this England team is that they are allowed to fail. That has been just the biggest turnaround in what they are doing."

England boast a powerful batting order, with the gifted Jos Buttler capable of changing matches in a few overs from the middle order.

Pietersen, whose fallout with the English cricket hierarchy ended his international career, said Morgan's men now had a much better chance of winning the World Cup than when he was playing.

But the South Africa-born Pietersen, 38, warned England to ignore the hype as they go in search of a first World Cup title and said being number one in the rankings would count for little.

"I mean you guys (the media) have already said that they are winning the World Cup. I have been part of that whole syndrome, where they will build you up, build you up and you guys are ready to eat them."

"Hopefully they can put aside what you guys write about them. They've just been beaten by Australia (in a warm-up game) on the weekend as well so it's going to be a testing time for them," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 23:49:27 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Kevin Pietersen, South Africa, Sports, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


Points Table

Team p w l t pts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all