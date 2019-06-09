First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson says Jimmy Neesham deserves all credit for his match-winning performance against Afghanistan

Neesham took a career-best five for 31 while Ferguson bagged four wickets as New Zealand bowled out Afghanistan for 172 here on Saturday. Williamson led from the front in the chase with an unbeaten 79 off 99 balls, firing his team to a resounding win in 32.1 overs.

Press Trust of India, Jun 09, 2019 16:20:43 IST

Taunton: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson heaped praise on pacers James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson following a comprehensive win over Afghanistan and said their role will be crucial in the tougher battles that await the team in the World Cup.

Neesham took a career-best five for 31 while Ferguson bagged four wickets as New Zealand bowled out Afghanistan for 172 here on Saturday. Williamson led from the front in the chase with an unbeaten 79 off 99 balls, firing his team to a resounding win in 32.1 overs.

Jimmy Neesham took a career-best five for 31 against Afghanistan. Reuters

Jimmy Neesham took a career-best five for 31 against Afghanistan. Reuters

"I wish I could claim some of the credit. Jimmy (Neesham) bowled beautifully. It was a different surface that perhaps suited him a little bit more someone who runs in and hit the wicket hard. We saw that the guys from both sides who did that got a bit of bounce and movement out of it," he said.

"He bowled some beautiful deliveries and broke a crucial partnership at the top. He deserves all credit he'll get for a five-for, which is outstanding. We know how talented Afghanistan are and I know it first-hand from guys I've played with. They're very savvy, very cagey in how they operate and so it was a really good performance from us."

Talking about the role of Neesham and Ferguson going forward in the tournament, he said: "Those two guys (Ferguson and Neesham) have been crucial in very different roles for us. We've seen examples of both thriving in last three games.

"When Jimmy is bowling well, he can get good pace out of the surface. They complement each other along with the other bowlers in the attack."

Against Bangladesh last time out, New Zealand were cruising in their chase of 245 but a middle-order collapse ensured some late-night drama before a nervy two-wicket triumph.

Losing Martin Guptill to the first ball of the innings against Afghanistan could have sparked similar events but Williamson's unbeaten effort and Ross Taylor's 48 paced a much more comfortable seven-wicket victory.

That's now three successful chases in three World Cup games and the skipper is confident the Black Caps are heading in the right direction.

"The nature of having chased three times means that it's been a little bit different each time and we've had to adapt to chase the total down clinically each time," said Williamson.

"This game was an improvement on the last game, which is main thing. Every day you turn up, you have different opposition at a different ground it's about adapting to what is in front of you.

"It was nice to build a couple of partnerships that's important when you're chasing. With the three mid-level totals we've been chasing, you want to get a bit of stability going into later overs," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 16:23:30 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, James Neesham, Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Ross Taylor, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all