First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn on track for full recovery before mega event, says Ottis Gibson

Perennial underachievers South Africa lock horns with tournament favourites England on 30 May, and the Proteas are expecting both Steyn and Rabada to return to full fitness before the opening game.

Press Trust of India, May 15, 2019 13:53:15 IST

Cape Town: South Africa's premier pace duo of Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada could be fit to play in their high-voltage World Cup opener against hosts England, according to coach Ottis Gibson.

Perennial underachievers South Africa lock horns with tournament favourites England on 30 May, and the Proteas are expecting their two best pacers to return to full fitness before the opening game.

File image of Kagiso Rabada. Reuters

File image of Kagiso Rabada. Reuters

Both Steyn and Rabada's IPL campaigns wre cut short by injuries, but the latter had picked 25 wickets by then for Delhi Capitals.

"There was an issue with KG (Rabada) and there was an issue with Dale, but we feel that those guys are on track," Gibson told reporters on Tuesday.

"There's nothing that people should be alarmed about. They're going to both make full recoveries and be able to take their place at the World Cup."

The squad converged in the city and took a hike up Table Mountain, and the 50-year-old Gibson, a former West Indies pacer rom Barbados, seemed buoyed by his two pacers' recovery and "excellent" mood in the camp.

"We've been away from each other, all over the world and so on," he said.

"To have everybody back is awesome. The fact that the guys who played in the IPL final also turned up in good health is also very nice.

"One thing I really enjoy about this group is, when we come together, we really come together. There was all sorts of 'bromance' and hugging and people connecting with each other going on last night.

"We waited for the IPL guys to get off the plane about 4 O'clock yesterday, and we had a nice little session. We went for a team meal last night and got together and started our conversations around how we're going to approach the World Cup journey.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 13:53:47 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dale Steyn, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IPL, Kagiso Rabada, Ottis Gibson, South Africa, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all