First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
ENG in IRE May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
IPL May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Justin Langer says it's 'brilliant' to have Steve Smith and David Warner back in Australia squad

Steve Smith and David Warner returned to the national side for a World Cup training camp in Australia after serving year-long bans for their part in the "sandpapergate" scandal in Cape Town that rocked cricket.

Agence France-Presse, May 03, 2019 13:22:24 IST

Brisbane: Steve Smith and David Warner have been welcomed back to the Australian team with "no tension", coach Justin Langer said on Friday, with the World Cup offering another opportunity for redemption.

The duo returned to the national side for a World Cup training camp on Friday in Brisbane after serving year-long bans for their part in the "sandpapergate" scandal in Cape Town that rocked cricket.

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters

"There is no tension," a smiling Langer told reporters. "They're back in the team now. They've been selected, which is brilliant."

The duo have enjoyed a solid comeback in the Twenty20 IPL, with Warner in blistering form, topping the competition batting rankings with 692 runs from 12 innings.

Langer acknowledged there would need to be some adjustments for the former team leaders, but said the team would be boosted by their experience.

"When you come from the titled position of captain then there is going to be a certain degree of humility that comes with that," he said.

"One of our really strong values is humility, so there will be great opportunity to develop that."

The Aussie coach welcomed the selection dilemma Smith and Warner added to the top order, joining Aaron Finch, Usman Khawja and Shaun Marsh, made it "exciting to have those five 100-makers at our disposal".

Australia are the reigning World Cup champions and have been in recent red-hot form winning eight one-day internationals on the trot, against India and Pakistan.

"We have had great success in the past. While we celebrate that, it means nothing on how we play this (World Cup)," Langer said.

"But I do know that we had a very humbling experience. And we bought it upon ourselves," he added, reflecting on vision of Smith being "frog-marched out of South Africa".

He said the team needed to use every tournament on the calendar to "make Australians proud of us again".

"We must make the most of every opportunity that comes up, including this World Cup," he said.

The World Cup starts on 30 May in England and Wales.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 13:27:05 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Justin Langer, Shaun Marsh, Steve Smith, Usman Khawja, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all