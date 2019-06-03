First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: JP Duminy asks South Africa players to reflect on mistakes following loss to Bangladesh

South Africa batsman JP Duminy feels that the players need to look themselves in the mirror and honestly assess themselves.

Asian News International, Jun 03, 2019 18:57:40 IST

Cape Town: South Africa's appalling performance continued during their second ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as Bangladesh overpowered them by 21 runs on Sunday. South Africa batsman JP Duminy feels that the players need to look themselves in the mirror and honestly assess themselves.

"Honesty has always been one of our pillars. It is about the self-reflection first and looking yourself in the mirror and admitting where you got it wrong. It's going to be important for us not to point fingers or blame anyone," Sport24.co.za quoted Duminy, as saying.

Duminy said that if someone wants to win a tournament like the World Cup, players need to evaluate themselves so that they can improve. Reuters

Duminy said that if someone wants to win a tournament like the World Cup, players need to evaluate themselves so that they can improve. Reuters

During their second clash against Bangladesh, the skipper Faf du Plessis played a knock of 62 runs while Duminy smashed 45 runs. However, their innings were not enough to take their side over the line as they fell 21 runs short and lost the match.

In the opening match of the World Cup, England thrashed South Africa and registered a massive 104-run victory. Therefore, South Africa have lost both their matches of the premier tournament and there is an immediate need for them to reinvigorate themselves.

Duminy said that if someone wants to win a tournament like the World Cup, players need to evaluate themselves so that they can improve.

"Characters need to step up, particularly if you're going to win a tournament like the World Cup. We're up against it so we're going to need every individual to be a leader in their own game and understand where they need to improve," he said.

South Africa will now compete with India on 5 June.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 18:57:40 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Faf Du Plessis, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, JP Duminy, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all