First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer says words of wisdom from Ben Stokes, Joe Root helped him bowl Super Over

Jofra Archer, bowling the Super Over, conceded 15 runs, leaving the scores tied which meant that England won on the count of more boundaries scored

Reuters, Jul 15, 2019 14:09:24 IST

Reassuring words by England all-rounder Ben Stokes helped Jofra Archer overcome nerves before the Super Over that won the hosts their maiden cricket World Cup crown in an extraordinary final against New Zealand on Sunday, the fast bowler said.

England had set New Zealand a target of 16 runs in the Super Over after both teams were tied on 241 after 50 overs, and Archer conceded only 15 to deliver the title for the hosts on boundary count.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer says words of wisdom from Ben Stokes, Joe Root helped him bowl Super Over

England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry. Reuters

The trophy had briefly appeared to slip from England’s grasp when the 24-year-old started the Super Over with a wide before Jimmy Neesham struck him for a six to leave the Black Caps needing seven runs from four balls.

"I think it was going fine until the six...Stokes told me before the over 'win or lose, today doesn’t define you. Everyone believes in you'," Barbados-born Archer, who made his England debut in May, told reporters.

Stokes is no stranger to heartbreak in a high-pressure game, having conceded four successive sixes in the T20 World Cup final loss to the West Indies in Kolkata three years ago. "He came to talk to me because of that. He probably went through the same emotions, the same feelings but being on the losing side," Archer added.

"If we had lost today, I don’t know what I would have done tomorrow. To back up what he said if we did lose there’s a T20 (World Cup) next year and I’d have another chance. (Joe) Root came up to me and said some inspirational words as well. I knew if we did lose, it wasn’t the end of the world. I’m glad the guys look up to me and trust me to do it."

British media hailed Eoin Morgan’s men for ending a 44-year wait for a 50-overs World Cup title in a nail-biting final.

"England do not win World Cups very often but when they do, blimey, they make the nation suffer for its glory," wrote Matt Dickinson in the Times. "After extra-time for Bobby Moore and England’s footballers in 1966, and again for Martin Johnson and his rugby union heroes in 2003, a Super Over at Lord’s made this the most beautifully spectacular way for Morgan’s side to make history."

Barney Ronay wrote in The Guardian: "A World Cup win is a vindication on many levels. For the players, whose names will now live in English cricket lore as the nation’s first ever 50-over champions, it’s a triumph of skill, hard work and modernising brio."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 14:09:24 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Bobby Moore, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 England, Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jimmy Neesham, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Matt Dickinson, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs England, West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all