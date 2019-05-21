First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Africa Qualifier | Match 7 May 21, 2019
NAM vs UGA
Namibia beat Uganda by 42 runs
PAK in ENG | 5th ODI May 19, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
PAK vs AFG
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer pips David Willey in England's squad; Liam Dawson, James Vince find place as well

Archer edged out left-arm quick David Willey, a veteran of 46 ODIs, after both pacemen featured during England's 4-0 series win at home to Pakistan

Agence France-Presse, May 21, 2019 16:46:23 IST

London: England selection chief Ed Smith hailed fast bowler Jofra Archer as an "outstanding" talent after including him in the tournament favourites' World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Barbados-born quick Archer only qualified for England in March and has played just three one-day internationals for the host nation of the showpiece event.

But he has now made it into the 15-man World Cup squad that Smith unveiled at Lord's.

England players celebrate a wicket. Reuters

England players celebrate a wicket. Reuters

He edged out left-arm quick David Willey, a veteran of 46 ODIs, after both pacemen featured during England's 4-0 series win at home to Pakistan, which concluded on Sunday.

There was also no place in the squad, captained by Eoin Morgan, for back-up spinner and batsman Joe Denly, with Hampshire slow left-armer Liam Dawson recalled as cover for Adil Rashid, who is nursing a shoulder problem.

Both Denly and Willey were named in England's provisional squad, as was opening batsman Alex Hales.

But James Vince, who featured against Pakistan, came in after England decided against selecting Hales following his ban for recreational drug use.

England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, reduced their qualification period from seven years to three, a move they insisted was solely to bring them into line with the rest of the world rather than advance the selection of Archer, whose father is English.

"We've seen Jofra Archer play against Pakistan and we've seen the skills he has," Smith told Sky Sports News.

"It's pretty straightforward. He's an outstanding talent, that's clear to all of us. He has pace, bounce, skill."

'I'm ready'

Archer said he was ready for the challenge of a World Cup despite his lack of international experience.

"I've put it in my head I would have to wait seven years, back in December they changed it a little but I was always prepared to wait," the 24-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I think I'm ready. I've played a lot of cricket, I know how to deal with pressure, crowds, I think I'm ready."

Even though Willey offered a different angle of attack as the only left-arm quick in contention, Archer's ability to bowl at 90 miles per hour (145 kilometres per hour) and his variety of slower balls has seen him get the nod.

Willey was among those who questioned the prospect of Archer playing for England at this year's World Cup when the Sussex bowler became eligible.

But Smith, who told Willey he had missed out on Monday, said: "I spoke to David, he's an outstanding man. He's very honest, dignified. He's a very impressive man and cricketer."

England now have two warm-up matches, against Australia on Saturday and Afghanistan on Monday, before launching the tournament against South Africa at the Oval on 30 May.

England World Cup squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 16:49:29 IST

Tags : David WIlley, Ed Smith, England, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup England, Joe Denly, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Dawson

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all