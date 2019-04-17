First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer left out from England's preliminary 15-man squad but included for Ireland, Pakistan series

England have not picked uncapped all-rounder Jofra Archer in a preliminary 15-man World Cup squad but have named him in squads for the warm-up games against Pakistan and Ireland.

Reuters, Apr 17, 2019 16:41:07 IST

Barbados-born Archer, who shone for Sussex last season and in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 competition for Hobart Hurricanes, is eligible for national selection under new England and Wales Cricket Board residency rules.

Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals during match 32 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals held at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on the 16th April 2019 Photo by: Arjun Singh /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Jofra Archer is to be given a chance in England's six ODIs ahead of the World Cup

He could get a World Cup call-up if he impresses in the warm-up games as changes can be made to the squad until 23 May, seven days before their tournament opener against South Africa at The Oval.

“The selection panel has been impressed with Jofra Archer’s performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He is a very talented and exciting cricketer,” national selector Ed Smith said.

England play Ireland in a one-dayer on 3 May before a five-match ODI series and a Twenty20 against Pakistan.

“In line with ICC (International Cricket Council regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup before 23 April,” Smith added.

“However, all 17 players named in the ODIs against Pakistan can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series.”

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 16:41:07 IST

