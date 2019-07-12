ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer in no mood to curb down his aggression in final against New Zealand
Jofra Archer vowed to keep up his aggressive approach in Sunday’s World Cup final against New Zealand despite injuring Australia’s Alex Carey with a bouncer in the semi-final.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
England quick Jofra Archer will keep up his aggressive approach in Sunday’s World Cup final against New Zealand after his bouncer left Australia’s Alex Carey with a bloodied chin in Thursday’s semi-final at Edgbaston.
The fast bowler gave England a great start by dismissing Australia captain Aaron Finch for a golden duck before knocking off Carey’s helmet with a short delivery that required six stitches on his chin.
File image of Jofra Archer. Reuters
“You don’t always mean to hit them,” said the Barbados-born 24-year-old.
“It can be a wicket-taking ball or a dot ball. When it hits them you feel a little bit bad for doing it, but it’s cricket and I don’t think he’ll be the last person to get hit.”
Known for his ability to crank up speed without any visible effort, Archer has added the ‘knuckle-ball’ to his armoury and deceived Glenn Maxwell with a slower delivery in the semi-final.
It is, however, his pace and bounce which troubles the batsmen most and Archer said short balls would always remain a major weapon for him.
“I try to use my two bouncers every over anyway. It wasn’t just a set plan. I do it all the time.”
Updated Date:
Jul 12, 2019 22:49:24 IST
