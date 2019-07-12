England quick Jofra Archer will keep up his aggressive approach in Sunday’s World Cup final against New Zealand after his bouncer left Australia’s Alex Carey with a bloodied chin in Thursday’s semi-final at Edgbaston.

The fast bowler gave England a great start by dismissing Australia captain Aaron Finch for a golden duck before knocking off Carey’s helmet with a short delivery that required six stitches on his chin.

“You don’t always mean to hit them,” said the Barbados-born 24-year-old.

“It can be a wicket-taking ball or a dot ball. When it hits them you feel a little bit bad for doing it, but it’s cricket and I don’t think he’ll be the last person to get hit.”

Known for his ability to crank up speed without any visible effort, Archer has added the ‘knuckle-ball’ to his armoury and deceived Glenn Maxwell with a slower delivery in the semi-final.

It is, however, his pace and bounce which troubles the batsmen most and Archer said short balls would always remain a major weapon for him.

“I try to use my two bouncers every over anyway. It wasn’t just a set plan. I do it all the time.”

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here