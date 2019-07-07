First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah feels India have 'good selection headache' ahead of semis as everyone is performing

Pace bowler Bumrah claimed three wickets in India's win over Sri Lanka on Saturday at Headingley, with Virat Kohli's side taking top spot in the final group table.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 07, 2019 17:09:10 IST

Leeds: Jasprit Bumrah says India have a "good headache" with every player in top form going into Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Australia's loss to South Africa on Saturday means India face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester, while Aaron Finch's side take on hosts England in Birmingham on Thursday.

Bumrah took two wickets in three balls in the 29th over of Afghanistan's innings. AP

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored his record fifth century in a single World Cup on Saturday and lead the tournament's batting charts with 647 runs.

Kohli has hit five half-centuries to play a key part in his team's seven victories in nine group games and Bumrah believes the skipper has a wealth of quality options to pick from when he names his line-up for the semi-final.

"Everybody's had a good run here. It's been a good campaign for us," Bumrah said after becoming the second fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets on Saturday.

"Everybody has chipped in with wickets and with the bat. There's a healthy competition.

"It's a good headache to have when everyone's performing and everyone's in good nick and that's something you love to have going into a crucial game like next week's semi-final."

The 25-year-old Bumrah has taken 17 wickets in eight innings, while his Indian pace partner Mohammed Shami has picked up 14 scalps in four outings.

Tell Bumrah that he has led the attack with aplomb and the premier fast bowler says that it is a combined effort.

"I don't take praise or criticism seriously," said Bumrah. "The only focus for me is on my preparation, my execution and what I can do for the team.

"You see Hardik Pandya taking wickets, you see Mohammad Shami taking wickets and I've also taken wickets, so that's the positive for us going forward."

Bumrah's fine form has impressed former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who believes the paceman is now established as the fulcrum of the team's bowling attack.

"He really is the leader of the Indian attack," Srikkanth wrote in his ICC Media column.

"He is the main weapon, he takes wickets, he can put on the brakes when the opposition are getting on top, he can do everything."

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 17:09:10 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hardik Pandya, Headingley, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jasprit Bumrah, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

