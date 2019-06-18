First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy sets sights on England-Australia clash for return from injury

Jason Roy is targeting England's match against arch-rivals Australia for a World Cup return after being sidelined with a torn hamstring.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 18, 2019 17:36:02 IST

Manchester: Jason Roy is targeting England's match against arch-rivals Australia for a World Cup return after being sidelined with a torn hamstring.

The in-form opening batsman has been ruled out of England's match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday and their pool encounter with Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday.

File image of Jason Roy. AP

File image of Jason Roy. AP

Roy tore his left hamstring in the field during England's eight-wicket win over the West Indies last week and did not bat, with Joe Root, who made a century, promoted to open alongside Jonny Bairstow instead.

But having suffered a similar injury during England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year and with the World Cup featuring a long pool phase that sees all 10 teams play each other ahead of the semi-finals, the 28-year-old Roy is confident of returning to action.

"I did it in the West Indies and it was a lot worse," Roy told Sky Sports. "It could be way worse — the scan told me it's minimum 10 days. We've got to assess it as we go along."

"It's a huge understatement being frustrated, but I've got to keep smiling," the Surrey star added.

Roy hit a fifty in England's opening win over South Africa and then struck a commanding 153 in the host nation's victory over Bangladesh.

But he fell for just eight during England's surprise 14-run defeat to Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

Now he hopes to face reigning champions Australia at Lord's on 25 June.

"We're targeting Australia but we'll see how this week goes," said Roy, whose opening partnership with Bairstow has been a key factor in England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings and their status as favourites to win the World Cup.

"If this week goes to plan, then Australia. If not, then who knows. Hamstrings are such a grey area."

England captain Eoin Morgan, who suffered a back spasm during the West Indies match but recovered to face Afghanistan, was in no doubt about Roy's importance to his side.

"I certainly believe Jason will play again in this tournament," Morgan told a pre-match press conference at Old Trafford on Monday. "He's out of the next two games, so we'll see how he pulls up after that."

Morgan said England had not yet discussed who should replace Roy if a permanent replacement were needed, adding: "He's obviously a huge part of what we've been doing. He's in the best form of his life, so he's very important."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 17:36:02 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019, England, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Jason Roy, World Cup, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all