ICC CWC | Match 26 Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy hopes to recover from hamstring injury for England's encounter against Australia

Agence France-Presse, Jun 21, 2019 20:16:54 IST

Leeds: England's Jason Roy remains optimistic he will be able to return to World Cup action against Australia despite a hamstring injury that is being managed "day by day".

The dynamic Surrey opener tore the muscle while fielding in England's group win over the West Indies and has been ruled out for at least two games including Friday's match with Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy suffered a hamstring injury against West Indies that saw him miss two World Cup games for England. Reuters

Roy was advised against batting during a brief net practice at Yorkshire's headquarters on Thursday.

Although he is keen to face arch rivals Australia at Lord's on Tuesday, an England side bidding to win the World Cup for the first time may well decide against risking Roy given they are already on course to reach the semi-finals.

"I'm working extremely hard. I've now got two days off and I'll have scan in a couple of days to make sure everything is going in the right direction," Roy told BBC Radio's Test Match Special during England's match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

"It's healing pretty well. It's all good news. At the moment, I'm still trying to be fit for Australia, and then it's got to go game by game.

"It can't be 'I'll definitely be back for this game or that game', it's something that we have to manage day by day." Roy hit a fifty in England's opening win over South Africa and then struck a commanding 153 in the host nation's victory over Bangladesh.

"We have the semi-finals and the final and all of that to play for," he said. "If you look at it game by game, you can get frustrated, but I don't do that.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 20:16:54 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

