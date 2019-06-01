First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Injured Tamim Iqbal to miss Bangladesh's opening match against South Africa

Bangladesh faced a major blow as Tamim Iqbal's wrist injury leaves him uncertain for his side's opening fixture against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Asian News International, Jun 01, 2019 17:22:14 IST

Dubai: Bangladesh faced a major blow as Tamim Iqbal's wrist injury leaves him uncertain for his side's opening fixture against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The 30-year-old left the field immediately after he was struck a blow on his left wrist during his team's practice session on Friday.

File image of Tamim Iqbal. AFP

According to Bangladesh Cricket Board officials, Tamim had a precautionary X-ray which showed no fracture, but bruising and swelling might just rule the left-hander out of Sunday's game. The board further said all-rounder Saifuddin, who is recovering from a back problem is expected to take painkillers to make himself available for the game, ICC reported.

"It's too early to say anything specific but we will have an X-ray and if there is a fracture, then he won't be available. But if that is not the case, then we can hope he will be available for the opening game," selector Habibul Bashar had said before the X-ray scan.

Tamim will undergo another test on Sunday. Based on the result, a decision on his availability will be taken. The left-hander was forced to miss the warm-up match against India due to pain in his thigh muscle. Tamim's absence will hurt Bangladesh as he has been prolific run-scorer in the top-order.

Bangladesh is already worried about the fitness of Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahmudullah, who are suffering from hamstring, calf and shoulder issues respectively.

Bangladesh will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Oval, London on 2 June.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 17:22:14 IST

