ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out for next two games, says Virat Kohli

Indian Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Sunday ruled out of the World Cup for at least the next two games after developing a niggle in his left hamstring

Press Trust of India, Jun 17, 2019 09:37:24 IST

Manchester: Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Sunday ruled out of the World Cup for at least the next two games after developing a niggle in his left hamstring during the clash against Pakistan.

The paceman walked off the field without completing his third over. India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that he will be replaced by Mohammed Shami in the following games.

"Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He's out for two, maybe three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament. He is very important for us," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after India thumped Pakistan by 89 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks off after getting injured in India's World Cup encounter against Pakistan. Reuters

Kohli added that "Shami was raring to go." India's next three games are against Afghanistan (22 June), West Indies (27 June) and England (30 June).

It is another big jolt for India as opener Shikhar Dhawan has already been ruled out of a few games due to a thumb injury, sustained during the match against Australia.

The Indian captain was effusive in his praise for the team's top-order batsmen, especially Rohit Sharma, who struck his second hundred of the tournament. "Rohit's knock was outstanding again. KL helped Rohit, who showed why he's such a good ODI player again today. It was a team effort to get to 336."

Kohli was also relieved that Kuldeep Yadav was back in form. "Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant. Babar and Fakhar were trying to play him out, but I wanted him to have a longer spell. The ball to dismiss Babar was an outstanding delivery. I think today was the best he bowled at this World Cup."

When asked why India-Pakistan games have not lived up to the hype of late, Kohli said they do not fall in the trap of playing to hype. "I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final, in 2017, but if you focus on this game as too emotional, things can go wrong. We never approach them from that perspective. We are professional about it and the result is what matters."

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 14:38:44 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fakhar Zaman, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, India Vs Pakistan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pakistan, Virat Kohli

