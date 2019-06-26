First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 3 Jun 26, 2019
MDV vs THA
Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 32 Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 64 runs
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India's orange jersey unveiled; likely to sport it against England

India are likely to sport the orange jersey against England with both teams' original jersey colour (blue) clashing. Before the start of the World Cup, ICC had asked all teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.

Asian News International, Jun 26, 2019 17:08:16 IST

Manchester: India's cricket team might not be seen in their trade mark blue colour jersey. The side will most likely sport orange colour in their upcoming match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"Colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. The whole idea is to be different from blue as England also wears the same shade of blue as India," an ICC source told ANI.

"Also the design (orange) is taken from India's old T20 jersey which had orange in it. The designers who are sitting in the USA designed this jersey from something that already existed and not something completely new that fans don't identify with," the source added.

Before the start of the World Cup, ICC introduced a new rule asking the teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.

The ICC rule reads: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

South Africa who generally sports green jersey with yellow shade, wore the reverse, which was dominated by yellow with patches of green in the team's match against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan who generally sports blue jersey, wore a jersey with more areas of red added to their blue jersey.

Australia (yellow), New Zealand (black) and West Indies (maroon) already have unique jerseys and are hence exempted from having 'away' kits.

India are so far unbeaten in the World Cup. The side have won four matches and their match against New Zealand was called off due to rain.

The Men in Blue will next take on England on 30 June.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 17:44:44 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Cricket Jersey, Cricket Jerseys, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019 India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Cricket Team, Indian Cricket Team Jersey

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all