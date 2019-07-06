ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian cricket team's trainer Shankar Basu, physio Patrick Farhart to quit after tournament, says report
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Indian cricket team's fitness and conditioning coach Shankar Basu and physio Patrick Farhart have decided to step down from their respective roles after the conclusion of the World Cup in the UK.
File image of India's captain Virat Kohli (R) and physio Patrick Farhart. AFP
According to a report in Indian Express, BCCI offered a new contract to Basu and Farhart but they declined the offer.
“Basu has informed the team management of not continuing as a trainer as he needs a break. So has Patrick. The Indian team will look out for their replacements after the World Cup and West Indies series,” the newspaper has quoted a board official.
In an earlier report from PTI, it was mentioned that Basu's protege Sohum Desai will likely take charge as Indian team's trainer for the West Indies tour, starting 3 August.
After the tour of the West Indies, the BCCI will invite fresh applications for all the support staff positions where the incumbent could also apply.
"Most of the players in this team follow individual training modules prepared by Basu. Since Sohum, who is associated with the NCA, follows the same schedule, it will be easier to help the players out," a source was quoted saying it to PTI.
Basu and Farhart played a key role in transforming the fitness of Indian players, which earned them quite a few plaudits. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had earlier praised Basu's role in helping him to become a much better cricketer in terms of fitness and strength.
Updated Date:
Jul 06, 2019 14:44:36 IST
