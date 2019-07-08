ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record, results from clashes at mega event
India and New Zealand have played each seven times in World Cup history with the Kiwis holding the advantage. Their game in the league stage was washd out in Nottingham.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
India and New Zealand were slated to play at Nottingham on 13 June in the league stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup but that match was abandoned due to rain. The conditions prevented the captains to even come out for the toss with wet outfield deeming surface unfit to play. It would have been their first meeting in a World Cup encounter since 2003. As luck would have it, these two will finally clash but with plenty more at stake on Tuesday.
Last time India played New Zealand in a World Cup, Zaheer Khan took four wickets. Reuters file photo
From Nottingham, the two teams will now be in Manchester, at Old Trafford, for the first semi-final. The second semi-final, to be played a day later, will see Australia square off against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The two teams come into the semis in contrast forms. India picked up just the one defeat against England to finish top of the league stage. New Zealand, who were also going unbeaten at one point, have now lost three in a row. The Kiwis have racked up losses against Pakistan, Australia and England to damage their confidence levels. The only reason they were able to squeeze into the last four is on the back of their decent start and inconsistent play from Pakistan who finished level on points but with an inferior net run rate.
For India, it has been a convincing show bar the blip against England. Their only other shoddy performance came against Afghanistan but were able to cling on for the win. The middle order has been a cause for concern for Virat Kohli's men with things looking shaky from three down onwards.
India and New Zealand have faced each other seven times in a World Cup with the Black Caps holding a 4-3 advantage. Here's a look at the meetings between the 1983 and 2011 champions India against the 2015 runners up:
1975 World Cup: India lost to New Zealand by 4 wickets
1979 World Cup: India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets
1987 World Cup: India beat New Zealand by 16 runs
1987 World Cup: New Zealand lost to India by 9 runs
1992 World Cup: India lost to New Zealand by four wickets
1999 World Cup: India lost to New Zealand by five wickets
2003 World Cup: New Zealand lost to India by seven wickets
2019 World Cup: India and New Zealand share points after a washout.
