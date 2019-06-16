First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India skipper Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest player to score 11,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 11,000 one-day international runs as the India captain made history in Sunday's World Cup clash against Pakistan.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 16, 2019 19:52:04 IST

Manchester: Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 11,000 one-day international runs as the India captain made history in Sunday's World Cup clash against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old reached the landmark in his 222nd innings, surpassing Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who crossed the 11,000-run mark in 276 innings.

Kohli reached the landmark in his 222nd innings, surpassing Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. AP

When rain stopped play, Kohli, in his 230th ODI, was on 71 off 62 deliveries -- his 92nd 50-plus score since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

He reached the 11,000 milestone with a boundary off Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali in the 45th over of the Indian innings at Old Trafford.

Kohli, who was also the fastest to 10,000 runs - a milestone he achieved in October last year, is the third Indian to join the elite list.

The star batsman hit six fours in his innings so far, helping India to 305 for four in 46.4 overs when rain interrupted play.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

