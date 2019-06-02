First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India skipper Virat Kohli hurts thumb during training, extent of injury unclear

India were dealt a major injury scare before their World Cup opener against South Africa on Wednesday when skipper Virat Kohli hurt his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl .

Press Trust of India, Jun 02, 2019 14:48:34 IST

Southampton: India were dealt a major injury scare before their World Cup opener against South Africa on Wednesday when skipper Virat Kohli hurt his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl .

Indian team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart sprays the thumb of Virat Kohli. AP

Indian team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart sprays the thumb of Virat Kohli. AP

Kohli hurt his right thumb during practice on Saturday, prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper.

Farhat was first seen using magic spray on the injured finger and the applied tap on it.

Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

The extent of Kohli's injury is still unclear as the Indian team management is yet to come out with an official comment on the matter.

India, one of the favourites for the title, has been hit by injuries in the run up to the World Cup.

While all-rounder Vijay Shankar had to sit out of the warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow, Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up during IPL and missed India's both warm-up games against the Kiwis and Bangladesh.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 14:48:34 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




