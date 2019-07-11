First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ZIM in IRE Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs TBC
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India should hunt for young option to settle middle-order woes, says K Srikkanth after team's semi-final exit

Krishnamachari Srikkanth says India should hunt for a young option to settle their middle-order woes after the pre-tournament favourites suffered a shock World Cup semi-final exit on Wednesday.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 11, 2019 13:42:28 IST

Krishnamachari Srikkanth says India should hunt for a young option to settle their middle-order woes after the pre-tournament favourites suffered a shock World Cup semi-final exit on Wednesday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India should hunt for young option to settle middle-order woes, says K Srikkanth after teams semi-final exit

India's decision to bat MS Dhoni at No 7 backfired against New Zealand in the semi-finals. AP

Virat Kohli's side crashed to an 18-run loss against New Zealand at Old Trafford after their batting fell apart against some quality new-ball bowling.

Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India slipped to 24 for four with star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Kohli back in the pavilion.

Ravindra Jadeja made a valiant 77 and put on 116 with MS Dhoni for the seventh wicket, but the New Zealand bowlers kept up the pressure to bowl India out for 221.

"We're still struggling to get the right middle order combination," former India captain Srikkanth wrote in his ICC Media column.

"Rishabh Pant is good but at number five we need to find someone as we've tried too many people there.

"We've tried Dinesh Karthik, we've tried Jadeja, we've tried Vijay Shankar, three guys have been tried and they've not proved useful so maybe we can find a good youngster for No.5."

Matt Henry led the Kiwi pace attack with aplomb to return figures of 3-37 and was ably supported by veteran Trent Boult, who took two wickets including Kohli's key scalp.

Pant fought back with a gritty 32 only to fall to left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who also accounted for the wicket of Hardik Pandya.

Srikkanth, a former chairman of the India selection committee, praised New Zealand's pace attack but said India's batsmen should have handled Santner better.

"I also thought Mitchell Santner bowled brilliantly, but India gave him too much respect," said Srikkanth.

"They should have played more positively against Santner. When I say positively, that doesn't mean hitting out, it's showing some sort of positivity against Santner, putting him under pressure."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 13:42:28 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mitchell Santner, New Zealand, Rohit Sharma, Sports, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all