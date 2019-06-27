First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India rise to No 1 in ICC ODI Rankings after England's back-to-back losses

India Thursday dethroned England to rise to the top of One-day International rankings, just three days ahead of their blockbuster World Cup clash.

Press Trust of India, Jun 27, 2019 18:00:20 IST

Manchester: India Thursday dethroned England to rise to the top of One-day International rankings, just three days ahead of their blockbuster World Cup clash.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman with team mates to complete a hat trick and win the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs - RC124EC4A290

The Indian team has enjoyed an undefeated run in five games in the 2019 World Cup. Reuters

As per the latest rankings released by the ICC, India led the chart with 123 points, followed by World Cup hosts England (122) and New Zealand (114).

The first team to reach the semifinals of the ongoing edition, defending champions Australia are placed fourth with 112 points.

However, if India lose to the West Indies on Thursday, they will slip one point behind England.

India and England are due to play in Birmingham on June 30.

If India win that match after beating the West Indies, they will move to 124 points with England dropping to 121. On the other hand, if England win, they will move back to top position with 123 points and India a point behind them.

If India lose to the West Indies but beat England, they will remain ahead with 122 points to England's 121.

However, England will gain a lead of three points if they beat India after India lose to the West Indies. England will reach 123 points in such a scenario with India on 120 points.

India have exhibited top form in the showpiece, winning four matches with one game being washed out. While England wobbled after a good start and will need to do well in their last two matches.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 18:00:20 IST

