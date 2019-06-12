New Delhi: India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has become the latest player to enter the growing carousel of injured players at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. A thumb injury picked up while batting against Australia means that the southpaw will be out of action for two matches – New Zealand and Pakistan – and unconfirmed reports saying he may be out of action for three weeks. Scans to his injured hand revealed a hairline fracture, ICC confirmed.

A statement from BCCI elaborated on the status and extent of the injury. "Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored. Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against Australia," said the short statement by the Indian cricket board.

Dhawan picked up the injury when trying to defend a short-ball from Pat Cummins. He received treatment in between overs but went on to bat and power a 17th ODI hundred. Later, though, he did not take the field with Ravindra Jadeja staying on as a substitute.

With Dhawan out of action, there have been calls for replacements already. Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen have suggested that Rishabh Pant be included in the India squad. Former India left-handed opener Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, believes Ambati Rayudu makes for a better replacement.

Before that, India are likely to send KL Rahul in to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma with a toss-up between Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik for the No 4 role.

Other players to pick up injuries during the course of the Cricket World Cup are:

Dale Steyn (South Africa)

South Africa's veteran seamer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament ahead of their match against India on 5 June. A shoulder injury prevented him from taking the field in any of South Africa's matches. The injury had struck during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and shortened his stay with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. "Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future," said a Cricket South Africa statement. Left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks was named as a replacement.

Nuwan Pradeep (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka's seamer Nuwan Pradeep was ruled out of their now-abandoned match against Bangladesh at Bristol on 11 June. Pradeep dislocated and suffered a cut on his bowling arm-finger. The injury happened during a nets session on 9 June. The bowler put his right hand up to protect his face from a straight shot hit back at him by Kusal Perera and injured himself in the process.

"Nuwan was given treatment at the hospital, while the doctors reset his dislocated finger and the cut on his finger was closed with stitches. He was also administered with antibiotics," team manager Asantha De Mel said. "Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka's game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week's time to recover from the injury."

Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of their clash against Pakistan on 12 June with a side strain. He had played all three games for the defending champions and picked up the injury in their outing against India at The Oval. Mitchell Marsh has been brought in as back-up with no permanent replacement announced just yet.

“Marcus Stoinis has a bit of a side strain. He won’t be available for tomorrow,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch in Taunton. “So we’re going to have to juggle around especially that all-rounder spot."

"We’ve got Mitch Marsh flying over just as a bit of a precaution. He was meant to fly over with the Australia A side on Friday."

"He’s just coming a couple days early as a bit of precaution, if Stoinis doesn’t recover quick enough or doesn’t respond to treatment well enough over the next few days."

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

South Africa's campaign isn't going all guns blazing with just one point after four games – and that too courtesy a washout – the positive news for them in Southampton was the return of pacer Lungi Ngidi. He suffered a left hamstring injury during their defeat against Bangladesh on 2 June. He had to hobble off the field after contributing just four overs to the cause. Following the injury, Ngidi missed the games against India and Windies.

"Lungi will be ready for the next match will be good to have him back," Faf du Plessis said in a post-match interview after the match was abandoned against Windies. Next fixture for the Proteas is on 15 June against Afghanistan.

Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad's 'injury' has been more of a controversy than a concern for the winless team. He was ruled out for the remainder of the Cricket World Cup with a knee injury but the player himself differs with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

"I still don't know why I was ruled unfit when I was fit enough to play. Some people in the board (ACB) have conspired against me," Shahzad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Only manager, doctor and the captain knew that I was going to be replaced. Even the coach (Phil Simmons) found out much later. It was heart-breaking.

"I had finished my training (ahead of the New Zealand game) and only after I checked my phone, I found out that I have been ruled out of the World Cup due to a knee injury. None of the players in the team bus knew about it and just like me, they were in shock (at the news)."

Shahzad picked up the alleged injury during Afghanistan's warm-up fixture against Pakistan. He went on to play their first two games but didn't add much to their effort with scores of 0 and 7.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh have injury concerns in the form of 32-year-old allrounder Shakib Al Hasan. He suffered a left thigh strain during their match against England. Ahead of their match against Sri Lanka, later washed out without a ball being bowled, he remained 50-50.

"Shakib Al Hasan suffered a left thigh strain while batting during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England in Cardiff. He underwent a precautionary scan today in Bristol. We are waiting on a specialist assessment and report," said Thihan Chandramohan, Bangladesh's physio on the eve of the contest against Sri Lanka.

There was no clarification on the extent of the injury in the aftermath of a third abandoned match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Shakib had struck two fifties and a hundred to amass 260 runs and stand as the highest run scorer at the 50-over extravaganza.

